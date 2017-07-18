  • STV
Cancer patients paying 'unfair' travel insurance rates

Macmillan says on average insurance companies charge people with cancer £133.

Cancer patients are being forced to pay "more than is fair" for travel insurance, according to cancer support charity Macmillan.

The charity says on average insurance companies charge people with cancer £133 for their policies.

Following its first research into insurance premiums in a decade, Macmillan says the insurance industry has failed to reflect the greater survivability rates for those with cancer.

A YouGov survey for the charity found on average people with cancer paid £133 for their policies, nearly four times the £37 average cost of an annual travel policy for the general public.

Macmillan's research also revealed that almost one in five (18%) of people who had cancer and took out travel insurance paid £200 or more for cover.

It is calling on the insurance industry to ensure people living with cancer are treated fairly and aren't priced out of the market.

Janice Preston, head of services for Macmillan in Scotland said: "For many people with cancer, getting travel insurance can turn a dream holiday into a nightmare.

"Every day, we hear from people who have longed for a holiday as a chance to recuperate, to celebrate the end of their treatment, or to spend precious time with friends or family, only to have those plans shattered by issues with travel insurance.

"It's not good enough that they are being denied travel insurance or charged sky-high prices. We want insurance providers to give people with cancer a break.

"Travel insurance policies should be clear and fairly priced for everyone, including people with cancer."

Macmillan has handed its evidence on the issue to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is now carrying out a review.

