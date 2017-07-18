Scotland sizzles for one day only as mercury hits 25C

Unfortunately, the sunshine is not going to last so enjoy it while you can.

Scorcher: Make sure you have your shades and sunscreen on. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Scotland is in for a scorcher on Tuesday with temperatures soaring into the mid-20s.

Areas such as Glasgow, Ayrshire, the Moray coast and the north west Highland coast will sizzle, with temperatures hitting 25C and potentially higher.

It will be a day of clear blue skies for much of the country, with some cloud affecting Shetland, although that should break up somewhat during the day.

It will be slightly cooler along North Sea coasts with a mild onshore breeze.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty advises people to "get ready for a real scorcher of a day" and to use high factor sun lotion.

Sunshine: Temperatures high in Glasgow and Ayrshire. STV

He said: "UV levels will be around 7 at midday, which only happens on very sunny days a few weeks after the solstice, therefore the sunburn risk today is very high so please use a high factor."

Unfortunately this heatwave is expected to be short-lived, with heavy rain expected in parts of the country later in the week.

"The north east of the country will hang on to the driest and sunniest weather on Wednesday, although not quite as warm," said Sean.

"Further south it will turn cloudier with outbreaks of rain, some of which could be heavy and thundery.

"The rest of the week and the weekend will be very mixed with some spells of heavy rain."