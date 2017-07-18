Hundreds of new Scots jobs as Carillion seals MoD deal

The developer will deliver facilities management services at 83 military sites in Scotland.

Carillion: Firm's contracts will bring about 850 jobs to Scotland (file pic). PA

Around 850 new jobs are coming to Scotland after troubled developer Carillion secured two major Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracts.

Carillion said its joint venture has been awarded UK-wide contracts worth £158m, which will deliver facilities management services at 83 military sites in Scotland.

The other 150 are at military sites across the north of England and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, the firm is contracted for work at 18 major military sites including Dreghorn Barracks, MoD Rosyth, and RM Condor in Arbroath, along with 65 smaller sites.

The group said it hoped to double the value of the five-year MoD contracts through catering and retail sales.

Dreghorn Barracks: Among 83 military sites Carillion contracted for. PA

The crisis-hit infrastructure giant Carillion has rebounded after securing the MoD contracts just a day after being named as one of the builders of the HS2 railway line.

Shares in Carillion rose another 9%, following Monday's 17.5% rebound on news of the HS2 contract.

It came after it announced plans to appoint accountancy firm EY to review its business.

The increase in share price has recovered only some of the losses incurring following last week's dramatic collapse, when a shock profit warning wiped almost £600m from the company's stock market value.

Chief executive Richard Howson also stepped down with immediate effect last week as the firm said it would need to bolster its balance sheet and was struggling to stay within its borrowing limits.

It will provide catering, retail and leisure services, as well as hotel and mess services, in the new MoD contacts.

The Scotland and Northern Ireland Region contract starts from this November while its contract in the north of England starts in January 2018.

Across both contracts the company will employ more than 2500 staff at 233 military sites in the UK.

Interim chief executive Keith Cochrane said: "These contracts play a critical role in supporting our armed forces and they have a number of unique aspects that require a specific, regional focus."