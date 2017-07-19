  • STV
  • MySTV

One in five Scots have no savings, survey reveals

STV

Researchers also found 38% of Scots have savings of less than £2500.

Savings: Glaswegians worst at putting money away (file pic).
Savings: Glaswegians worst at putting money away (file pic). ITV News

One in five Scots have no savings, according to a new study by the Bank of Scotland.

The How Scotland Lives survey, now in its third year, found 21% of people have not put any money away, up from 18% a year earlier.

Researchers also found 38% of Scots have savings of less than £2500.

Of those who are saving, more than one in ten are just saving towards a short-term goal, such as a holiday, while the same proportion are saving only for the long-term. Over a third say they are saving for both.

The research also found people in Glasgow are saving the least, with 27% saying they do not have any savings to their name.

Mike Moran, director of the Bank of Scotland, said: "Our research suggests that many Scots have literally nothing to fall back on if they were to get into financial difficulties.

"It's recommended that everyone has three to six months' wages in savings, just as a back-up in case something unexpected happens.

"Opening a savings account and setting up a direct debit can be a good first step towards achieving your savings goals and it's surprising how quickly savings can grow."

Researchers spoke to more than 2000 people across Scotland in December last year for the survey.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.