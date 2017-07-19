News Stand: Beach bams and bank card surcharges banned
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, July 19.
The Daily Record leads with a story of a grandfather who was sent home from Galloway Hospital with Gaviscon due to the ward closing as a result of staff shortages and died of a suspected heart attack 24 hours later.
While The Scottish Sun covers a teenage beach party in Troon during Tuesday's sunny weather where hundreds of bottles of alcohol were seized.
The National reports on the SNP's response to a House of Lords report on how the Brexit process will affect the devolved administrations.
While both The Times and The Scotsman lead on the UK Government's announced ban on "rip-off" surcharge fees for debit and credit cards.
And The Courier reports on a Dundee drug dealer who has been jailed after his cannabis factory was found by a gas man.
