News Stand: Beach bams and bank card surcharges banned

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, July 19.

#Scotpapers: 'Beware a Brexit cash grab.'

Catch up on the front pages from across Scotland this Wednesday.

The Daily Record leads with a story of a grandfather who was sent home from Galloway Hospital with Gaviscon due to the ward closing as a result of staff shortages and died of a suspected heart attack 24 hours later.

While The Scottish Sun covers a teenage beach party in Troon during Tuesday's sunny weather where hundreds of bottles of alcohol were seized.

The National reports on the SNP's response to a House of Lords report on how the Brexit process will affect the devolved administrations.

While both The Times and The Scotsman lead on the UK Government's announced ban on "rip-off" surcharge fees for debit and credit cards.

And The Courier reports on a Dundee drug dealer who has been jailed after his cannabis factory was found by a gas man.

