News Stand: Four-year-old boy mown down, BBC pay row
Thursday, July 20.
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from around Scotland this Thursday.
The Daily Record leads on the story of a four-year-old boy struck as he crossed the road by a hit and run driver.
The Scottish Sun and The Times cover the aftermath of the BBC's announcement of the broadcaster's top earners.
The National reports on two pensioners who were recently jailed following anti-Trident protests in which they formed a human road block outside Faslane.
While The Herald leads on the UK Government's decision to accelerate the raising of the state pension age to 68.
Finally, The Press and Journal reports that a further two men have been charged in connection with the death of Gary Clampett in Fraserburgh.
