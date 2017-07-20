Deputy chief constable to quit Police Scotland in autumn

Iain Livingstone says now is 'the right time' to retire from the force.

Retirement: Iain Livingstone (white shirt) to leave police (file pic). PA

Police Scotland's second most senior officer will leave the force this autumn.

Deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone said it was the "right time" to retire.

Mr Livingstone has been in the job since 2012 and has served in the police for 25 years.

He said: "It is now the right time for me to retire from policing and take up new challenges.

"I will continue to work closely with the chief constable and other members of the Force Executive until I step down.

"It has been a privilege to serve the people of Scotland as a police officer for more than 25 years and I want to thank my colleagues in Police Scotland for the commitment and support I have enjoyed throughout my career."

Chief constable Phil Gormley, who replaced Sir Stephen House in November 2015, said Mr Livingstone had played a central role in the creation of Police Scotland.

"As chief constable, I have been extremely grateful for his support, advice and leadership over the past year and a half and I wish him every success in his future plans," he added.