  • STV
  • MySTV

Is Police Scotland facing a call handling crisis?

STV

Andrew Bow's body was found in his home a year after young couple died in crash.

Andrew Bow: Body was found in flat a week after reports.
Andrew Bow: Body was found in flat a week after reports.

Last year Police officers found the dead body of a man in his Edinburgh flat despite concerns over his well-being being reported to them a week earlier.

The incident raises further concerns about the way reports are dealt with by Police Scotland and highlights problems within the call handling system dating back two years.

Andrew Bow's body wasn't found until March 23, 2016, despite reports being made seven days previously.

Two neighbours, a local shopkeeper and Edinburgh City Council all reported concerns but they were not followed up.

The 37-year-old, who suffered from Asperger syndrome and learning difficulties, was last seen by police on March 12 in Holyrood Park, after a member of the public reported seeing him acting strangely.

He was taken by police to the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, where he was examined by doctors who felt he was fit to be sent home.

Then three days later Edinburgh City Council told police that the windows in Mr Bow's flat had been broken and asked them to visit the address.

The damage was then reported on March 21 by a local shopkeeper but again no action was taken.

The shopkeeper offered to take officers to the flat but control room staff said none were available.

He called again the next day with the same result.

Then on March 23, a week after they received the initial report, a police sergeant in Edinburgh sent officers to Mr Bow's flat, where they found him dead.

It is unclear if Mr Bow's life would have been saved if police had responded sooner but an inquiry by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner found a series of failings in the way the case was handled.

However assistant chief constable Nelson Telfer has said that "significant changes and improvements" have been made in Police Scotland's call centres since Mr Bow's death.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1393944-man-found-dead-seven-days-after-being-reported-to-police/ | default

On Andrew's death commissioner Kate Frame said: "It is particularly concerning that despite several members of the public contacting the police to express their concerns, Police Scotland appear to have taken no action in relation to the first approach and thereafter in response to the subsequent calls, failed to dispatch officers who were available to investigate."

Earlier this year concerns over call handling were raised again when police officers were sent to attend a break in in the wrong city.

The officers were sent to Great Western Road in Glasgow despite the offence taking place 120 miles away in Aberdeen.

Confusion over whether the incident had occurred in Aberdeen or Glasgow meant officers arrived at the correct address three and a half hours after it was reported.

Less than a week earlier Police Scotland had closed its Aberdeen call centre less leaving all 999 and 101 calls to be answered in the central belt.

Since the closure, staff in the central belt have been tasked with assessing calls before relaying them to colleagues in Dundee or central Scotland who are responsible for dispatching officers.

Concerns had been raised over a potential loss of local knowledge.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1385582-police-sent-officers-to-glasgow-instead-of-aberdeen/ | default

The most high profile case occurred on July 5 2015 when Lamara Bell and her boyfriend John Yuill both suffered fatal injuries after they crashed off the M9 motorway near Stirling but emergency services did not look for the couple until three days after the incident.

It was later revealed a witness to the crash had reported it to the police on the day it happened but the call was never logged.

Father-of-three Mr Yuill is understood to have died on impact but mother-of-two Ms Bell died in hospital seven days after being found injured and badly dehydrated in the wreckage.

https://stv.tv/news/stirling-central/1332289-review-of-police-in-wake-of-m9-crash-deaths-uncovers-major-problems/ | default

Police Scotland's call handling team - known internally as C3 Division - faced criticism following the deaths of the young couple.

An inquiry into their handling of the incident uncovered serious flaws in the way it dealt with 999 and 101 calls.

The HMICS report found "constant changes" in Police Scotland call handling working practices and "significant uncertainties" over their futures had affected staff morale at the time of the crash.

The report went on to recommend 30 changes that were needed to improve the service.

However by December 2016 Police Scotland had still not made all of the improvements recommended in the report.

Police Scotland admitted it had only fully addressed 16 of the recommendations, with the rest partly met or not at all.

https://stv.tv/news/stirling-central/1375797-police-yet-to-deal-with-14-serious-flaws-after-m9-crash-deaths/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.