Is Police Scotland facing a call handling crisis?

Andrew Bow's body was found in his home a year after young couple died in crash.

Andrew Bow: Body was found in flat a week after reports.

Last year Police officers found the dead body of a man in his Edinburgh flat despite concerns over his well-being being reported to them a week earlier.

The incident raises further concerns about the way reports are dealt with by Police Scotland and highlights problems within the call handling system dating back two years.

Andrew Bow's body wasn't found until March 23, 2016, despite reports being made seven days previously.

Two neighbours, a local shopkeeper and Edinburgh City Council all reported concerns but they were not followed up.

The 37-year-old, who suffered from Asperger syndrome and learning difficulties, was last seen by police on March 12 in Holyrood Park, after a member of the public reported seeing him acting strangely.

He was taken by police to the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, where he was examined by doctors who felt he was fit to be sent home.

Then three days later Edinburgh City Council told police that the windows in Mr Bow's flat had been broken and asked them to visit the address.

The damage was then reported on March 21 by a local shopkeeper but again no action was taken.

The shopkeeper offered to take officers to the flat but control room staff said none were available.

He called again the next day with the same result.

Then on March 23, a week after they received the initial report, a police sergeant in Edinburgh sent officers to Mr Bow's flat, where they found him dead.

It is unclear if Mr Bow's life would have been saved if police had responded sooner but an inquiry by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner found a series of failings in the way the case was handled.

However assistant chief constable Nelson Telfer has said that "significant changes and improvements" have been made in Police Scotland's call centres since Mr Bow's death.

On Andrew's death commissioner Kate Frame said: "It is particularly concerning that despite several members of the public contacting the police to express their concerns, Police Scotland appear to have taken no action in relation to the first approach and thereafter in response to the subsequent calls, failed to dispatch officers who were available to investigate."

Earlier this year concerns over call handling were raised again when police officers were sent to attend a break in in the wrong city.

The officers were sent to Great Western Road in Glasgow despite the offence taking place 120 miles away in Aberdeen.

Confusion over whether the incident had occurred in Aberdeen or Glasgow meant officers arrived at the correct address three and a half hours after it was reported.

Less than a week earlier Police Scotland had closed its Aberdeen call centre less leaving all 999 and 101 calls to be answered in the central belt.

Since the closure, staff in the central belt have been tasked with assessing calls before relaying them to colleagues in Dundee or central Scotland who are responsible for dispatching officers.

Concerns had been raised over a potential loss of local knowledge.

The most high profile case occurred on July 5 2015 when Lamara Bell and her boyfriend John Yuill both suffered fatal injuries after they crashed off the M9 motorway near Stirling but emergency services did not look for the couple until three days after the incident.

It was later revealed a witness to the crash had reported it to the police on the day it happened but the call was never logged.

Father-of-three Mr Yuill is understood to have died on impact but mother-of-two Ms Bell died in hospital seven days after being found injured and badly dehydrated in the wreckage.

Police Scotland's call handling team - known internally as C3 Division - faced criticism following the deaths of the young couple.

An inquiry into their handling of the incident uncovered serious flaws in the way it dealt with 999 and 101 calls.

The HMICS report found "constant changes" in Police Scotland call handling working practices and "significant uncertainties" over their futures had affected staff morale at the time of the crash.

The report went on to recommend 30 changes that were needed to improve the service.

However by December 2016 Police Scotland had still not made all of the improvements recommended in the report.

Police Scotland admitted it had only fully addressed 16 of the recommendations, with the rest partly met or not at all.

