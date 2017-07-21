News Stand: Celtic rap over 'IRA banner' and Brexit stalls
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, July 21.
Today's Scottish Sun say Shame on Euro as UEFA rap Celtic over pro-IRA banner.
The Daily Record say Secret Sex Beast as vile predator on the loose.
The National say Brexit stalls: 'The UK is itterly unprepared.'
The Courier have Angus wedding night jailbird disappears.
The Press and Journal say Game on in north-east as Trump ready for round two.
And finally The Scotsman say Heavy drinkers dying 25 years earlier than average.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.