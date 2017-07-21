News Stand: Celtic rap over 'IRA banner' and Brexit stalls

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, July 21.

News Stand: Front page headlines from across the country.

Today's Scottish Sun say Shame on Euro as UEFA rap Celtic over pro-IRA banner.

The Daily Record say Secret Sex Beast as vile predator on the loose.

The National say Brexit stalls: 'The UK is itterly unprepared.'

The Courier have Angus wedding night jailbird disappears.

The Press and Journal say Game on in north-east as Trump ready for round two.

And finally The Scotsman say Heavy drinkers dying 25 years earlier than average.

