Scots tourists reveal terrifying experiences in quake

Peter Cassidy

A Glaswegian couple and an SPFL footballer are among those caught up in the disaster.

Kos: Damage caused by deadly earthquake.
Kos: Damage caused by deadly earthquake. Gavin O'Donnell

Scottish holidaymakers caught up in a deadly earthquake to hit Turkey and the Greek island of Kos have spoken out about their experiences.

Two people have died and roughly 120 have been injured following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea.

Scots caught up in the disaster include a Glaswegian couple, a professional footballer and a family who were previously caught up in the Manchester terror attack.

Glaswegian Gavin O'Donnell was visiting the Greek island for a holiday with his girlfriend Kimberley.

The couple had just gone to bed when the earthquake struck.

Gavin told STV News on Friday: "I have been staying in Kos town at the Santa Marina Hotel. 

"Me and my girlfriend were just dozing off this morning about 1am then the next minute the whole room and hotel starts shaking side to side.

"When it stopped, after what felt like a lifetime but was only actually a few minutes, we started running downstairs and everybody else was doing the same, some with no clothes on."

He added: "When we got downstairs we just kept getting mini quakes all through the night until about 9am but people are still thinking they can feel them just now.

"We were asked to stay outside the hotel all night so nobody has had any sleep but the hotel was good with us by giving us drinks, covers and stuff like that."

Former Aberdeen and Cardiff player Kevin McNaughton also found himself in the middle of the natural disaster.

The 34-year-old full-back, who played nine games for Inverness Caledonian Thistle last season, was near Dalaman in Turkey when his room started shaking.

On his Twitter account the former Scotland international said: "Just experienced an earthquake in Turkey... room shaking allover place, Just stood outside now, not sure what to do."

The McKay family, who are also in Kos, were forced to flee their hotel after the first tremors in the early hours of Friday morning.

Julie McKay and her 14-year-old daughter Nieve were also caught up in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena which killed 23 people two months ago.

They had been at the main entrance and ran away when the suicide bomber detonated his explosives.

Their trip to Kos with Julie's other daughter Natalie was supposed to be a relaxing holiday to help them get over the experience.

The family are now trying to get back home to Glasgow.

Turkey and Kos are both popular holiday destinations for Britons particularly at this time of year with 8000 thought to be there currently.

It is not yet known exactly how many Scottish people are in the area but it is thought to be a significant number.

Glaswegian woman Deborah Kinnear has also been tweeting about her experience in Kos.

She has posted picture of holidaymakers lying outside on the ground after being evacuated from their hotel.

She tweeted: "6.7 magnitude earthquake. Terrifying. Night under the stars"

Then three hours later she posted a second pic saying "calm after the storm".

