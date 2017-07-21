Over half of young people have reported being bullied

More than one third of those bullied have reported self harming as a direct result.

More than 50% of youth have reported being bullied, according to a new survey.

The Annual Bullying Survey 2017, published by Ditch the Label, has shown that 52% of people aged 12-20 had been a victim of bulling.

20% of those who reported being bullied said that it had occurred online, with 13% of those reporting that it is a daily issue.

Facebook is the most common social platform reported for bullying problems, with 37% of young people reporting having issues on the site. Snapchat and Instagram were the second and third most common problems.

An astounding 93% of young people didn't believe that social networks were safe, and 65% didn't believe they were doing enough to combat bullying.

Worryingly, over a third of young people had reported that they had self-harmed as a direct result of bullying.

Those who identified as LGBTQ were much more likely to experience bullying with 82% reported having being victimised, UK wide.

Liam Hackett, CEO of Ditch the Label, said: "Cyberbullying continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing young people. Not only is the Internet redefining the climate of bullying, but also it is having clear impacts upon the identity, behaviours and personality of its young users.

"Cyberbullying has devastating effects on the lives of so many young people and has been found to seriously undermine the health and wellbeing of those who are subjected to it."

