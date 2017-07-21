  • STV
  • MySTV

Over half of young people have reported being bullied

Emma O'Neill

More than one third of those bullied have reported self harming as a direct result.

bullying
PA

More than 50% of youth have reported being bullied, according to a new survey.

The Annual Bullying Survey 2017, published by Ditch the Label, has shown that 52% of people aged 12-20 had been a victim of bulling.

20% of those who reported being bullied said that it had occurred online, with 13% of those reporting that it is a daily issue.

Facebook is the most common social platform reported for bullying problems, with 37% of young people reporting having issues on the site. Snapchat and Instagram were the second and third most common problems.

An astounding 93% of young people didn't believe that social networks were safe, and 65% didn't believe they were doing enough to combat bullying.

Worryingly, over a third of young people had reported that they had self-harmed as a direct result of bullying.

Those who identified as LGBTQ were much more likely to experience bullying with 82% reported having being victimised, UK wide.

Liam Hackett, CEO of Ditch the Label, said: "Cyberbullying continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing young people. Not only is the Internet redefining the climate of bullying, but also it is having clear impacts upon the identity, behaviours and personality of its young users.

"Cyberbullying has devastating effects on the lives of so many young people and has been found to seriously undermine the health and wellbeing of those who are subjected to it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.