Scots urged to renew tax credits before July deadline

Those entitled only have until July 31 to renew their claims.

Renewal: People risk having their tax credits stopped.
Renewal: People risk having their tax credits stopped. PA

Revenue chiefs have urged parents and guardians in Scotland to renew their tax credits or risk having their payments stopped.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has warned 313,100 recipients there is one week to go until the July 31 tax credit renewal deadline.

They say their "online renewals system" is easier and more accessible than before.

It allows people to track the process of their renewal, receive an email confirmation when submitted and removes the need to enter a barcode number on the back of the renewals' pack.

Last year 410,000 customers across the UK had their payments stopped or altered because they missed the deadline to inform revenue chiefs of changes to their circumstances.

These include changes to working hours, income and childcare costs which can be done using its website gov.co.uk or by using the HMRC app.

Rachel McLean, interim director general of customer services at HMRC said: "We've made some really helpful improvements this year to our online and app services to support our customers.

"We know life can be hectic so the start and stop feature allows customers to begin and complete their renewal on a day and time convenient for them.

"It's fantastic that 32,000 people have used our app and 733,000 customers have already renewed their tax credits online.

"I urge customers in Scotland who have yet to renew their tax credits to do so as soon as possible, thereby avoiding their payments being stopped. The July 31 deadline is fast approaching."

The highest number of tax credit recipients in Scotland are in Glasgow North East where 8,500 receive tax credits.

The lowest is in Orkney and Shetland where 1,600 people get credits.

To qualify for tax credits parents or guardians must have a child 16 years old or younger at the end of the tax year.

The child can also be a stepchild, foster child or be adopted. Online help and information on renewing tax credits is available on HMRC's website and via its Twitter feed @HMRCcustomers.

Support is also available on the tax credits helpline.

