Scotland welcomes 25% of refugees settled in the UK

About 1800 victims of the war in Syria have found new homes north of the border.

Glasgow: Pro-refugee demonstration (file pic). Hilary Duncanson/PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland has welcomed 25% of Syrian refugees settled in the UK so far, new figures show.

About 1800 victims of the war in Syria have found new homes north of the border since November 2015.

Around 7000 have settled across the UK, meaning Scotland has taken just over a quarter despite having 8% of the population.

However, criticism has been levelled at the standard of housing Syrian families are being given and some have been forced to stay in hostels.

SNP MSP Ben Macpherson said more should be done.

"It's time for the UK Government to significantly step up its refugee resettlement efforts in the midst of what is possibly the worst humanitarian crisis since the Second World War."

The vulnerable persons resettlement scheme was established to help victims of the war in Syria and earlier this month it was announced that it would be extended to include other nationalities as well as Syrians.

Concerns have been raised over the treatment of unaccompanied child refugees, however.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.