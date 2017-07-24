New Stand: Girl killed in log tragedy, shot Scot's vow

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, July 24

News Stand: Newspaper headlines.

Today's Press and Journal have the story of a young girl killed in Argyle forest. Girl, 8, killed second injured in log tragedy.

The Daily Record say Beast of a brother as serial rapist stole his war hero siblings record in bid for lighter sentence.

Today's The Scottish Sun have Shot Scot's Marriage Vow after groom gunned down in Philippines horror.

The Scotsman say Cyber crime attacks on 60 per cent of Scottish councils.

The Scottish Daily Express say Foreign Aid for Dictator as money handed to tyrant.

And finally The Courier have Tragic weekend on Tayside roads.

