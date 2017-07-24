Tesco same-day delivery to be rolled out across Scotland

The supermarket will make the online service available to 'over 99% of UK households'.

Tesco: New service priced between £3 and £8 (file pic).

Tesco is extending its same-day online grocery delivery service across Scotland as it looks to better compete with rivals.

The supermarket giant said on Monday the service, currently only available in London and the south east of England, will now be rolled out across the country, covering "over 99% of UK households".

It claimed this gave it the "biggest reach of any retailer in the UK, stretching from the Shetland Islands in Scotland to Cornwall in south west England".

Customers can order by 1pm to have their shopping delivered from 7pm onwards and receive an unlimited number of items, with the new service priced between £3 and £8.

Tesco has also recently extended its same-day click and collect service to 300 UK locations and last month launched Tesco Now, a one-hour delivery service for customers in central London.

Adrian Letts, managing director of Tesco Online, said: "Customers tell us they like getting their shopping delivered quickly and conveniently, and with our same-day delivery service they can now order by lunch to get their shopping delivered for their evening meal.

"We've seen the service grow in popularity since we launched it in London and the south east so we're really excited to be rolling it out to customers nationwide."