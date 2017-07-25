News Stand: Kayla mourned, Charlie's parents end fight

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, July 25.

News Stand: Front page headlines from across Scotland.

Family and friends are mourning eight year old girl Kayla MacDonald who died after being hit by falling logs in an Argyll forest and the parent's of terminally ill Charlie Gard have brought an end to their legal fight.

In today's News Stand we start with The Daily Record who say Devastated after eight year old Kayla was hit by falling logs while on a forest walk with her grandad.

The Scotsman also cover the Kayla MacDonald story and have Family tributes to 'fun-loving' girl.

Today's Press and Journal say Kayla's smile 'lit up room'.

The Scottish Sun have the story of Charlie Gard's parent's bringing an end to their legal fight. 'We're so sorry we couldn't save you Charlie.'

The National say Sturgeon to meet key indy group.

And finally The Courier say Community hits out at vandals after fire.

