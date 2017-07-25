ScotRail passenger satisfaction rises despite concerns

Latest figures reveal 90% of people were satisfied with their journey.

ScotRail: Figures cover January 30 to April 30 (file pic). PA

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail has increased despite concerns over car parking and security on trains.

The latest National Rail Passenger Satisfaction figures revealed 90% were satisfied with their ScotRail journey from January 30 to April 30.

This was an increase from 83% in autumn last year, equalling the firm's best rating.

Of the 1243 sample, those satisfied with car parking plummeted by 12% to 37% while personal security on board the firm's trains dropped by 9% to 79% compared to spring 2016.

The number of passengers content with toilet facilities and space for luggage also dropped by 7% to 50% and 6% to 67% respectively.

Alex Hynes, managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, said: "This equals our best ever result and shows that the vast majority of our passengers are satisfied with the work ScotRail is doing to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

"For nine out of ten ScotRail customers to be satisfied with our performance at a time when we are delivering one of the biggest upgrades to our network since Victorian times is down to the hard work of our dedicated staff at the ScotRail Alliance, a partnership between Abellio, ScotRail and Network Rail.

"These results are really encouraging but we are not complacent. The major investment we are making now will mean faster journeys, more seats and better services for our customers."