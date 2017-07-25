ScotRail passenger satisfaction survey In numbers

ScotRail have equalled their best ever results in a new UK wide passenger survey.

ScotRail: 90% of passengers are satisfied with the service. ScotRail

The independent survey has revealed that nine out of ten passengers are satisfied with Scotland's railway provider.

Here we look at a break down of the survey's figures.

Overall satisfaction: 90% satisfied.

For overall satisfaction 90% of the 1204 passengers who were surveyed said they were satisfied with the service and found it to be at a good level.

Only 3% of those surveyed said they found the overall service to be poor with the further 7% saying they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.

This was a six point rise from Autumn 2016 and a two point rise from Spring 2016.

Value for money: 61% satisfied.

Of 1167 people surveyed 61% have said they were satisfied with the value for money provided by ScotRail.

However 23% say they are dissatisfied with the value for money from ScotRail and 15% neither happy or unhappy with prices offered.

Punctuality/reliability: 85% satisfied.

In the punctuality and reliability section 1184 people were questioned.

Of those, 85% said they found the service reliable, 8% said it was unreliable and 7% said they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.

That is a five point increase from the Spring of 2016.

Speed of journeys: 92% satisfied.

Of 1175 people asked what they thought about the speed of journeys on ScotRail services 92% of 1175 passengers said they were satisfied with the speed.

Only 3% said they were dissatisfied.

Dealing with delays: 54% satisfied.

The survey questioned 179 people on how they felt ScotRail dealt with delays to services, 54% said they were satisfied and 19% said they were dissatisfied.

This is a 16 point increase since Autumn 2016 and an 11 point increase since Spring last year.

Overall satisfaction with station facilities: 83% satisfied.

In regards to the station facilities 83% of 1213 questioned said they were satisfied with only 5% saying they were dissatisfied.

The most satisfying aspect of the station facilities was the information provided about train times and platforms which 87% of 1185 passengers surveyed said they are happy with and 89% said they were satisfied with how requests to station staff was handled.

However 50% said they were dissatisfied with car parking facilities at stations and 42% unhappy with the choice of shops, eating and drinking facilities available.

Only 37% said they are satisfied with car parking facilities and 44% with shops, eating and drinking facilities.

On other issues relating to station facilities 49% are satisfied with the availibility of Wifi, 66% are happy with the availability of seating, 79% said they are satisfied with attitude and helpfulness of staff and 85% are happy with the cleanliness.

Overall train facilities: 82% satisfied.

On train facilities 1217 were surveyed and 82% said they are satisfied with only 5% saying they are not satisfied.

This is a five point increase since last Autumn and a drop of 1 point since Spring 2016.

On other issues relating to facilities on board ScotRail trains 87% of those surveyed are satisfied with the frequency of journeys, 74% are happy with the upkeep and repairs, 67% are happy with the amount of luggage space on board, 50% of passengers are satisfied with the toilet facilities and 71% are satisfied with the comfort of the seats.

21% are dissatisfied with the toilet facilities and 14% describe the amount of luggage space as poor.

As many as 79% of those questioned over their personal security on board ScotRail trains are satisfied with only 2% dissatisfied.

The survey found that the least satisfying on train facility is that availability of power sockets, 39% of those surveyed are satisfied with the availability but 44% of passengers say they are dissatisfied.

