Generation X drug deaths blamed on 1980s inequality

A study says men born between 1960 and 1980 are at greater risk from drugs.

PA

Rising inequality during the 1980s increased the risk of drug-related deaths among members of Generation X, new research claims.

It found poorer men born between 1960 and 1980 were at greater risk because of the economic and social conditions during the decades.

NHS Health Scotland and Glasgow University researchers uncovered the link after looking into the reasons why drug-related deaths have continued to rise.

Drug deaths reached an all-time high in 2015, according to the latest figures, with 706 people dead.

Dr Jon Minton from the University of Glasgow said: "The same kind of pattern we have observed and reported on previously regarding the risk of suicide in vulnerable cohorts in deprived areas in Scotland is repeated, and even more clearly visible, when looking at trends in drug-related death risk.

"For people born in 1960s and 70s, the risk of drug-related deaths throughout the life course was much increased, and gender and area inequalities in these risks increased even more."

NHS Health Scotland's Dr Andrew Fraser added: "We are hopeful that the findings will be useful in informing current and future policy to help prevent the creation of further cohorts at greater risk of drug-related deaths in Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.