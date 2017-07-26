Rail fault disrupts Glasgow and Edinburgh train services

Lines were blocked as a result of the problem between West Calder and Fauldhouse.

Signal fault: Problems for rush hour travellers (file pic). PA

Glasgow and Edinburgh trains have been disrupted by a signal fault.

Lines were blocked as a result of the problem between West Calder and Fauldhouse on Wednesday morning.

Replacement buses were organised to help travellers.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 10am, ScotRail said.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.