Rail fault disrupts Glasgow and Edinburgh train services
Lines were blocked as a result of the problem between West Calder and Fauldhouse.
Glasgow and Edinburgh trains have been disrupted by a signal fault.
Lines were blocked as a result of the problem between West Calder and Fauldhouse on Wednesday morning.
Replacement buses were organised to help travellers.
The disruption is expected to continue until at least 10am, ScotRail said.
