News Stand: Left to rot, Thatcher 'still killing Scots'

Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Wednesday, July 26.

News Stand: 26/07/2017

We start today with The National who says Thatcher still killing working class Scots.

Today's Daily Record have Left to rot - scandal of MS patient trapped in a broken care system.

The Scottish Sun have a Love Island exclusive with Our secret sex sex sex.

The Herald says warning over rise of new Trainspotting generation.

The Courier says Years of suffering after dangerous drive crash.

And finally The Press and Journal have an exclusive of Aberdeen in new city of culture bid.

