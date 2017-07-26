Vettriano's Singing Butler among UK's favourite artwork

Jack Vettriano's Singing Butler painting named as nation's third favourite art-work.

Vettriano: Painted The Singing Butler in 1992. PA

Artwork from Scottish painter Jack Vettriano has been named among the best in the UK.

The Fife artist's most famous painting The Singing Butler came in third place in a poll of Britain's favourite artwork.

He painted the The Singing Butler in 1992 and sold it for a then record fee of £744,800 in 2004.

The painter grew up in an industrial seaside town in Methil and left school at 16 to become an apprentice mining engineer.

He only took up painting as a hobby in the 1970's when his girlfriend bought him a set of watercolours for his 21st birthday.

In 1987, at the age of 36, he decided that he wanted to take up painting professionally and applied to study fine art at the University of Edinburgh but his port-folio was rejected.

His big break eventually came in 1989 when he submitted two canvases for The Royal Scottish Academy annual show.

Both paintings sold on the first day and Vettriano was approached by several galleries to take part in further exhibitions.

The Singing Butler: Made third place in the list. PA

The Frame National Art Audit poll was carried out to mark the launch of a new Samsung TV, The Frame, which carries more than 100 pre-loaded artworks for users to choose from, making it into a piece of art when not being used as a television.

Two thousand people were given a shortlist drawn up by arts editors and writers to choose their favourite from.

Topping the top 20 list is graffiti artist Banksy's famous 2002 Balloon Girl which was originally painted on the wall of a Shoreditch shop.

Second place went to John Constable's 1821 Romantic landscape The Hay Wain.

JMW Turner's 1839 work The Fighting Temeraire, also from the Romantic era, and Antony Gormley's 1998 sculpture The Angel Of The North completed the top five of beloved artworks.

Balloon Girl: The Banksy painting was named as the nation's favourite. PA

Also included in the top 20 are album covers from The Beatles, Pink Floyd and The Sex Pistols.

The Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover from Peter Blake made number eight, the Dark Side of the Moon cover by Hipgnosis and George Hardie was named in ninth place and Jamie Reid's Never Mind the Bollocks cover for The Sex Pistols album completed the list at number 20.

Sgt Peppers: Peter Blake with album cover. PA

The full list of the nation's favourite works by British artists according to The Frame National Art Audit is as follows:

1.Banksy; Balloon Girl

2.John Constable; The Hay Wain

The Hay Wain: By John Constable. PA

3.Jack Vettriano; The Singing Butler

4.JMW Turner; The Fighting Temeraire

5.Antony Gormley; The Angel of the North

Angel of the North: Antony Gormley's 98 sculpture made fifth place. PA

6.L S Lowry; Going to the Match

7.John William Waterhouse; The Lady of Shalott

8.Peter Blake; Sgt Pepper album cover

9.Hipgnosis and George Hardie; Dark Side of the Moon album cover

10.George Stubbs; Mares and Foals

11.Thomas Gainsborough; Mr and Mrs Andrews

12.John Everett Millais; Ophelia

13.Andy Goldsworthy; Balanced Rock Misty

14.David Hockney; A Bigger Splash

A Bigger Splash: by David Hockney. PA

15.Bridget Riley; Movement in Squares

16.Anish Kapoor; ArcelorMittal Orbit

17.Stik; A Couple Hold Hands in the Street

18.Maggi Hambling; Scallop

19.Henry Moore; Reclining Figure

20.Jamie Reid; Never Mind the Bollocks album cover

