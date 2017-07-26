Older prisoners in Scottish jails 'failed by the system'

There are more than 340 inmates over the age of 60 in prison and the number is rising.

Older prisoners in Scotland are being failed by the system, according to a new report.

There are more than 340 inmates over the age of 60 in Scottish jails - and the number is rising - but it is claimed the prison service is not equipped to deal with their needs.

Many receive poor healthcare and older prisoners face isolation, boredom and loneliness behind bars, prison inspectors said.

They are often afraid for the future and almost half say their biggest fear is dying in jail. Most claim their health had deteriorated since being jailed.

A 68-year-old prisoner serving a three-year sentence for drugs offences said he had seen other older inmates struggle.

He told STV News: "One of the other men had a medical problem and it took quite a while to see a doctor.

"It's just the time factor it actually takes to see a doctor, I'm sure for some people that's quite a concern.

"If you're not well, if you're quite ill, you really need to see that doctor quite quickly."

He added: "It's not easy being in prison. An added problem like that can make things a lot worse."

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) carried out a review of conditions at prisons including Barlinnie, Edinburgh and Glenochil.

Chief inspector David Strang said its findings show there is "an urgent need for change".

"This element of the prison population is in danger of being neglected," he said.

"They are becoming increasingly frail and in many cases are living in unsuitable conditions and are receiving inadequate treatment."

'I don't get visits, my family have disowned me and I don't have anyone in here I would call a friend. What's the point?' Scottish prison inmate

Issues raised by prisoners ranged from delays in getting medication and hospital appointments to concerns about mobility and accommodation.

Many older prisoners struggle to maintain relationships inside and outside jail.

One said: "I have been in prison so long I have watched from in here as almost all my family has died. I have nobody left."

Another added: "I don't get visits, my family have disowned me and I don't have anyone in here I would call a friend. What's the point?"

Mr Strang said other prisoners felt "well looked after" by prison officers who "demonstrated kindness and compassion".

One prisoner said: "The staff in here do a great job. They will help you if you need it.

"Some of them, if they see you are struggling with something, they will come to you.

"Say you weren't fit enough to get your cell cleaned up, they would get someone to do it for you."

HMIPS has made a series of recommendations to the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) for improvement.

A spokeswoman said the report and its "constructive commentary" was welcomed.

She added: "While highlighting a number of already known challenges, the report also recognises the efforts of staff in developing positive relationships with older prisoners, with many prisoners acknowledging that staff go the extra mile to provide support and care.

"As the report acknowledges, SPS cannot respond to the challenges of managing the increasing elderly population alone and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure that we provide the best possible care and support for older people in custody."

