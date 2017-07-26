Police Scotland boss investigated for 'gross misconduct'

Chief constable Phil Gormley will be questioned by Scotland's police watchdog.

Investigation: Phil Gormley has led the force since 2016 (file pic). Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images / Cropped

Police Scotland's chief constable is being investigated over allegations of gross misconduct.

Phil Gormley, who has led the troubled force since 2016, will face questions over his conduct from the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), Scotland's policing watchdog.

Pirc has not revealed details of the allegations but say that, if proven, they will amount to gross misconduct on Mr Gormley's part.

In a statement, the watchdog said: "The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is carrying out an investigation into allegations against a senior police officer.

"Following a referral by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), the commissioner has assessed that the conduct which is the subject of the allegation would, if proved, amount to gross misconduct.

"Once the investigation is concluded the commissioner must determine whether, in the investigator's opinion, the senior officer has a case to answer in relation to the misconduct allegation."

Pirc said that a gross misconduct verdict would mean Mr Gormley had committed a serious breach of professional standards.

If that were the case, dismissal would be justified, the watchdog added.

Mr Gormley confirmed he was under investigation.

He said: "I can confirm that today I was informed by the Pirc that I am the subject of a conduct investigation.

"I am cooperating fully with the Pirc and will provide all necessary assistance to bring this matter to a timely and satisfactory conclusion. In fairness to others who may be involved, it is not appropriate for me to comment further at this time.

"I would like to stress that I remain focused on leading Police Scotland, ensuring that we continue to serve and protect the people of this country."