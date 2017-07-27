News Stand: 'I Pauline Pike', Police chief in bully probe
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, July 27
On Today's Daily Record front page is I Pauline Pike.
The Scottish Sun has Scotland's top cop shock.
The National says May in double court blow.
The Herald has Scots cities predicted to bear the brunt of Brexit.
The Press and Journal says Judo dream over after horrific bike crash.
And finally The Times has NHS staff shortage fears.
