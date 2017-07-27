Scots living in poorest areas 'more likely to be obese'

More than a quarter of adult Scots are obese, according to the latest figures.

Obesity: PA

People in Scotland's most deprived areas are more likely to be obese than those in the most-affluent, according to new research.

NHS Health Scotland also found the obesity risk for more deprived children is growing.

Researchers found adults living in the least-deprived areas had the lowest obesity levels.

Elaine Tod, public health intelligence adviser with NHS Health Scotland, said: "Obesity used to be more common amongst the richer in society as it was only those who could afford to eat well who became obese.

"This trend has reversed and we now see higher rates of obesity in those who are less well-off."

Analysis of the most recent figures, 28% of men and 29% of women aged between 18 and 64 in Scotland are obese.

Overall obesity has risen from 17% in 1995 but remained broadly stable since reaching 27% in 2008.

Lorraine Tulloch, programme lead at Obesity Action Scotland, said the study showed the most deprived people in society are suffering the most from obesity.

"It also highlights that focusing on actions individuals can take only worsens the inequalities gap," she said.

"If we want to ensure we tackle the gap, we need to see bold, ambitious action to change the food environment around us to ensure the healthy choice is the easy choice for everyone."

The research was published in the International Journal for Equity in Health.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell added: "Tackling obesity is a top priority for this Government and we will consult on our new diet and obesity strategy this year.

"I have already been clear that there is no quick fix for this problem and it's important we take the time to get our approach right."

