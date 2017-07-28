News Stand: English docs refuse hero Scot, Priest nicked

Catch up on newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, July 28.

News Stand: Front page headlines 28/07/2017.

No way to care for a war injury hero- today's Daily Record has the story of injured war hero being told We Can't treat you any more... you're Scottish.

The Scottish Sun has Priest nicked over teen girl trysts as 41-year-old cleric probed on conduct with 17-year-old.

The Press and Journal has Mum's tears at video of girl's bullying horror.

The National says Brexit food hike as IFS warn huge rise in cost of household bills after leaving EU.

Today's The Courier front page has Bomb scare drama sees residents evacuated.

And finally The Herald says Anger at mixed messages from Tories on EU migrants.

