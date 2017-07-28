Constituencies in Scotland among worst broadband speeds 

Scotland had eight of the worst performing connection speeds.

Speeds: Scotland has some of the worst broadband connections. Flickr/CC

Ross, Skye and Lochaber in Scotland is the worst area in the UK for broadband with around two thirds of internet connections failing to reach the Government's proposed minimum standard, new figures show.



The rural constituency in north-west Scotland had just 65.6% of its broadband connections reach download speeds of 10 megabits per second (Mb/s), according to analysis by the British Infrastructure Group of MPs.

Further analysis by MPs of download speed data recorded by Ofcom in 2016 found Scotland had the four worst performing parliamentary constituencies in the UK for their broadband speeds.

More than 60% of connections in three other Scottish constituencies - Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Argyll and Bute and Orkney and Shetland - failed to reach download speeds of 10 Mb/s.

Scotland had eight of the 20 worst performing constituencies, closely followed by Wales with seven.

Kingston upon Hull East was the worst constituency in England for download speeds, with 56.8% of connections failing to hit the Government's proposed universal service obligation.

Here is a list of the worst parliamentary constituencies for download speeds, with the percentage of connections below 10 Mb/s

1. Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Scotland 65.6

2. Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Scotland 63.7

=3. Argyll and Bute, Scotland 61.7

=3. Orkney and Shetland, Scotland 61.7

5. Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, Wales 58.2

6. Montgomeryshire, Wales 58

7. Kingston upon Hull East, Yorkshire and the Humber 56.8

8. Ceredigion, Wales 55.1

9. North Herefordshire, West Midlands 54.9

10. Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Scotland 52.2