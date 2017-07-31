News Stand: Drunken sailors rampage, grubby blood money
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, July 30.
Today's Daily Record has Drunken sailors on the rampage.
The Scottish Sun has The Diana tapes- Grubby blood money.
The Press and Journal has Man charged as girl 'lured to car'.
The Courier in Dundee has Police warning vigilante groups after man caught.
The National says Fox 'illogical' over freedom of movement.
And finally The Scotsman say Jail sentences of less than a year could be scrapped.