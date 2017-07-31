Summer washout: Risk of flooding as heavy rain forecast

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to be at their worst on Wednesday night.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5526574524001-jet-stream-hits-europe.jpg" />

Scotland could be at risk of flooding as heavy rain is forecast this week.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to be at their worst on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing a risk of flooding to local areas.

But Scotland is expected to avoid the worst of the jet stream affecting parts of England and western Europe.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "This week will be another week of sunshine and showers with some on the heavy side, and thundery too.

"The showers will be slow moving early in the week, which means they will hang around for a some time where they do occur.

"This means there is a risk of very localised flooding issues in prone spots and where drains may be blocked."

He added: "During the winter we tend to get more prolonged spells of rain but, in summer, quite often our rain is more showery and these showers can be torrential in the right conditions due to higher humidity.

"This is why there is usually fewer cases of flooding during the summer months.

"Often this is very localised with places just a few miles around the affected area seeing very little rain in contrast, making it very tricky to forecast."

On average, about 70mm of rain would be expected to fall across areas such as Aberdeenshire, Fife, Edinburgh and the Lothians in August.

In the west, most of Argyll would get about 130mm or rain.

Sean said: "This week most places will get between 10mm to 20mm of rain, although very locally this could be much higher where slow-moving thundery showers occur.



"The wettest areas will be in the west, especially over the hills where a few inches of rain could fall, most of it on Wednesday night and Thursday morning."

He added: "There's no signs of the jet stream moving north at this stage, which is what we need to get more prolonged warm and dry weather.

"This week the jet will stay to our south, mainly crossing the south of England, the north of France and Germany.

"The weather is set to be much more unsettled across parts of France and Germany in the coming days with some severe thunderstorms expected which could bring large hailstones and flooding."