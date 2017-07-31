  • STV
Firms 'urge shops to promote cigarettes' despite ban

STV

Researchers offer companies rewards including cash bonuses, it is claimed.

Cigarette: Ban on display of tobacco products (file pic).

Tobacco firms are enticing Scottish shops to promote their products despite a ban on the open display of cigarettes, it is claimed.

Researchers found companies offer rewards, including cash bonuses, to small businesses in an attempt to boost sales.

Legislation banning the display of tobacco products in shops came into force in Scotland in April 2015.

But when a team of researchers interviewed 24 shop owners they reported being offered a range of incentives.

In return they were asked to do things like retain a tobacco shelf, maintain stock, position products to maximise their prominence, push sales and trial new stock.

While similar incentives were offered to retailers before the display ban, they became easier to obtain afterwards, according to researchers.

"There was a perception among some retailers that whereas before the display ban they had had to work 'extremely hard' to qualify for points or bonuses, after the ban simply having specified brands in stock was sufficient," they reported.

Most of the retailers - 17 out of 24 - were given assistance by companies to adapt their display unit to comply with the legislation before the ban.

The study notes: "The rationale for bans on tobacco promotions and displays at point of sale is to reduce the ability of tobacco companies to exploit the retail environment in this way.

"However, this study demonstrates that display bans do not prevent [them] from attempting to exert influence on retailers via their sales reps."

Giles Roca, director general of the Tobacco Manufacturers' Association, branded the study a "deliberate attack" on the industry and retailers.

He also criticised the size and scope of the survey.

"This is a desperate attack on a legitimate consumer goods industry for supporting and working with retailers in a way which is no different from any other industry working in a similar competitive environment," he said.

"It also shows a complete lack of understanding of the scope and application of existing legislation such as the display ban.

"If the tobacco industry presented a study based on this sample size it would rightly be ignored or derided - given there are 50,000 independent stores across the UK, it is concerning that this survey is being presented as something that's more than the sum of its parts and which has presumably used public funding in the process."

The study was a collaboration between the universities of Stirling, St Andrews and Edinburgh, and social research organisation ScotCen.

