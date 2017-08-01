News Stand: 'Hiker death cover up', cabinet of chaos

Catch up on your newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, August 1.

News Stand: Scottish headlines for 1/08/2017

Today's The Scottish Sun has 'Cops' hiker death cover up'

The National says Cabinet of chaos as PM told to 'get house in order'

Today's Daily Record has Monster as victim relives sex abuse nightmare.

The Herald says Doctor fatigue 'putting lives of patients at risk'.

The Courier has Shock numbers of region's youngsters left home alone.

And finally today's Press and Journal says Mum of missing Shaun wasted cop time.

