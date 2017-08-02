News Stand: Footballer's stalker ex, Great British Rip-Off

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Wednesday, August 2.

News Stand: Wednesday, August 2.

Today's Daily Record says Wag War as footballer's ex turns stalker.

The Scottish Sun has Great British Rip-Off.

The Scotsman says Just 11 per cent of Scottish children are exercising daily.

The National says Ex-SNP MP 'completely exonerated' over fraud claims.

The Herald says Ruling protects at-risk children from abroad.

And finally The Times of Scotland says Labour MPs urge Corbyn to condemn Venezuela.

