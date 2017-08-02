Scottish dementia deaths double in decade to record high

Ageing population to have implications for pensions, education, health and social care.

The number of people dying from dementia in Scotland has doubled in a decade and hit a record high.

The diseases claimed the lives of 5570 people last year, overtaking cerebrovascular diseases like stroke for the first time and almost matching heart disease.

The change is partly a result of Scotland's ageing population, according to the latest report from National Records of Scotland (NRS).

People are living longer and there will be 28% more pensioners living in Scotland by the 2040s, while the number of working age people is only expected to rise 1%.

Registrar general Tim Ellis said the ageing population will have implications for pensions, education, health and social care.

"Scotland's population has continued to age over the past decade, with the greatest increases in the population in the older age groups," he said.

"Over the next 25 years, there is a projected increase of 28% in the number of pensioners in Scotland, compared to an increase of just 1% in the number of people of working age.

"This has implications for funding allocations, tax revenues, pensions, education, health and social care provision."

Scots now enjoy an average life expectancy of 81 for women and 77 for men, compared to 75 and 69 in the early 1980s.

Meanwhile, Scotland's population has hit its highest level ever due to migration, up 5% in the last decade according to NRS.

The number of people living north the border rose by 31,000 to 5.4m last year, and that number will hit an estimated 5.7 million by 2039.