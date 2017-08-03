News Stand: Forrest thump and world first 'designer baby'
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, August 3.
Today's Daily Record says Forrest thump as Celtic record Euro victory.
The Scottish Sun has Gene genie - 'designer baby' world first.
The Press and Journal in Moray has 'Lazy' flytippers trash beach with deadly asbestos.
The National says Scotland is the 'place for space'
The Herald says Drink drive deaths surge as support services cut.
And finally The Press and Journal in Aberdeen says 'cop call handler didn't know A90'
