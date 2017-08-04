News Stand: Gerbil suspect walks, fan violence in Cyprus
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, August 4.
Today's The Press and Journal cover clashes between Aberdeen fans and riot police in Cyprus - Violence erupts as Dons crash out of Europe.
The Scottish Sun says Laughed Out Of Court as Gerbil suspect walks..again.
Daily Record has the same story with Untouchable.
The Courier in Dundee says Seagulls culled as council gets tough.
The Herald says Thousands of beds needed to halt crisis in elderly care.
And finally The National says Gove's Brexit bombshell for fishing.
