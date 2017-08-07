News Stand: Sex slave model, missing man found in own home
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, August 7.
The Scottish Sun leads on the story of a young British model who was kidnapped by human traffickers and held captive for six days.
While the Scottish Daily Express and The Scotsman cover the discovery of the body of a man in his own home who had been missing for a month.
The Daily Record reports on new figures on homelessness for young Scots.
And The National leads on reported strife within the Tory party over the UK's so-called divorce bill with the EU.
Finally, The Courier covers the search for an attacker after a 53-year-old dog walker was apparently stabbed in Rattray.