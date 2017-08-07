Tesco to scrap 5p carrier bags throughout Scotland

Single use bags will be replaced by 10p bags for life at the chain's stores from August 28.

Tesco: Sales of new 10p bags to go towards community projects.

Tesco has announced it will scrap 5p carrier bags and replace them with new bags for life across the country.

Single use bags will no longer be available in Tesco stores from August 28, with the new bags priced at 10p and sales going to community projects throughout Scotland.

Customers will be able to exchange their bags for life for free if they become damaged.

The move comes after the supermarket giant rolled out a ten-week trial at stores in Aberdeen, Dundee and Norwich.

Sales of bags in trial stores fell by 25% and customers said the bag for life helped them move to reuseable bags.

Since the introduction of the 5p bag charge in Scotland in 2014, Tesco reports it has had an estimated 80% reduction in bag sales across Scottish stores.

Tesco's online customers will still be able to choose carrier bags for their shopping or they can select a bagless delivery - which 57% now opt for.

The chain also said it will be removing single use wine carriers and lowering the price of its "carry me bottle bag" from £1 to 40p.

The new bag for life will continue to fund Tesco's Bags of Help scheme, with local community projects across Scotland awarded grants and customers voting for their favourite local project.

The scheme has until now been funded through the levy placed on single-use bags.

Tesco's UK and Ireland chief executive Matt Davies said: "The number of bags being bought by our customers has already reduced dramatically.

"Today's move will help our customers use even less bags but ensure that those sold in our stores continue to fund thousands of community projects across the country chosen by customers.

"It's the right thing to do for the environment and for local communities."