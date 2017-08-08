News Stand: Peebles death, Netflix buys Millarworld

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, August 8.

#Scotpapers: Calls to back smacking, girl jailed for acid attack.

Catch up on the front pages from around Scotland this Tuesday.

The Daily Record leads on the death of 22-year-old Alexandra Stuart in Peebles following reports of an assault by a man.

The Scottish Sun reports that Blair Logan, who murdered his brother on New Year's Day in a house blaze, is on suicide watch in prison.

The Scotsman covers the jailing of a schoolgirl over an acid attack in East Lothian.

While The Herald leads on Scotland's solicitors' body calling on the smacking of children to be banned.

The Times reports on Tesco's decision to stop selling 5p single-use carrier bags in its stores.

And finally, The National covers the acquisition of Scottish comic book company Millarworld by streaming giant Netflix.