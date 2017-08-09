News Stand: Dog walker attacked, Labour council crisis

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, August 9.

#Scotpapers: ICUs in Scotland 'failing to meet standards'.

Catch up on the papers from around the country this Wednesday.

The Daily Record reports on a woman who is being treated for serious head injuries after being attacked in the woods in Dundee.

The Scottish Daily Express leads on new figures on the performance of intensive care and high-dependency units in the NHS in Scotland.

The Times covers the US president Donald Trump's remarks that he will unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if they continue to escalate their missile and nuclear tests.

The Scotsman leads on Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and her comments challenging Theresa May on her party's immigration target.

And The National reports on accusations against Labour-run North Lanarkshire Council that it has tried to cover up a report into fraud allegations made against leader Jim Logue.

Finally, The Press and Journal leads on how all 13 pupils on a Higher media course at Inverness College UHI failed - after all 20 pupils on the same course last year failed as well.