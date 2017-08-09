  • STV
Prison visitor centre opens to help families of inmates

STV

The new facility at HMP Glenochil will provide information and support on a range of issues.

Jail: An estimated 20,000 children are affected by parental imprisonment per year in Scotland (file pic).
A new visitor centre has opened at Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire to help families deal with the impact of parents being convicted.

It is one of several new facilities being opened across Scotland to provide access information and support to families before and after their prison visit.

The centres will also help families with issues including housing, finance, mental and physical health, concern for children and domestic abuse.

An estimated 20,000 children are affected by parental imprisonment in any year in Scotland.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson opened the new centre, which is being run by charity Stirling Interfaith Community Justice Group (SICJG) with the help of a share of £1.8m in of public funding.

He said: "We want to ensure those affected by the wider impact of prison - the families and children of those in custody - have access to the advice, information and support they need to deal with what is often a very challenging situation.

"We know the children of prisoners face a number of additional challenges from a young age, with parental imprisonment having a negative impact on their long-term life chances and health.

"Prison visitor centres are vital to helping us break this cycle and are an example of the work the Scottish Government is doing to help give every child in Scotland the best possible start in life."

Andrew McLellan, chairman of the National Prison Visitors Centre Steering Group, said: "We are delighted to see such great progress towards achieving our ambition of establishing a prison visitors centre at every prison in Scotland.

"Too often financial difficulties, emotional trauma and a lack of support are all part and parcel of having someone in prison. 

"The warm welcome and practical support these services offer make a huge difference to family members during what can be a very difficult time."

The Scottish Government cash will also be used to open new prison visitor centres this year at Shotts, Low Moss and Inverness, and support seven existing facilities across Scotland.

