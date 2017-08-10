More Scots seek help to stop viewing child abuse images

The number of people contacting charity Stop It Now! has doubled in a month.

The number of people contacting a Scottish charity that tries to help people to stop looking at sexual images of children has doubled in a month.

Stop It Now! was launched in October 2015 with the aim of tackling the online viewing and sharing of sexual images of children.

In the first year, 1293 people sought help, with those numbers set to double in 2016-17.

After a public awareness campaign in June, the number contacting the charity jumped from 134 to 252 - an 82% increase.

One user told Stop it Now: "Since accessing the Stop it Now! website I have found it to be an invaluable source of information for anyone like me that wants to change their life around for the better.

"To try to go it alone without a support group and resources from Stop it Now! would be disastrous."

Stop it Now! Scotland's national manager Stuart Allardyce, said: "There are people out there who will get help to stop but they need to know the help is there in the first place.

"We know this because we have worked with thousands of men over the years to help them understand the harm done to children by viewing online sexual images of under 18s and to put in place measures that stop them looking at such images again. "

Martin Maclean, of Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit, said: "It's encouraging to see a greater awareness of the support Stop It Now! Scotland can offer.

"I urge anyone having inappropriate thoughts about children or thoughts about accessing inappropriate material online to get help.

"This campaign is focused on prevention to help individuals avoid the serious consequences they will otherwise face if they act on these thoughts."