News Stand: Celtic VIP box attack, Brexit 'power grab'

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, August 10.

#Scotpapers: Sturgeon 'more worried about protecting herself'.

Here is what is making the news throughout Scotland this Thursday.

The Daily Record leads on the story of a Celtic fan who was slashed during a fight in a hospitality suite at Parkhead.

The Scottish Sun reports on golfer Lee Westwood's divorce case.

The National covers Wednesday's talks between the Scottish and UK Governments on Brexit.

The Scottish Daily Express leads on 'thinly veiled' threats by Donald Trump to strike North Korea.

And The Scotsman reports on comments by former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill on Nicola Sturgeon and her handling of former MP Michelle Thomson.

Finally, The Press and Journal leads on an Aberdeenshire man jailed after a decades-long campaign of abuse against women and children.