Drink-drive warning ahead of national police crackdown

The campaign will combine high visibility patrols and roadside checks to detect drink/drug-drivers.

Zero-tolerance: Drink-driving puts all road users at risk (file pic). Deadline News

Motorists who drink or take drugs before getting behind the wheel put every road user at risk, police said.

The warning comes at the launch of a week-long campaign to crack down on those who drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Roadside checks and high-visibility patrols will take place across Scotland, with officers also looking out for morning motorists who may still be under the influence from the night before.

The initiative gets under way on Friday to coincide with a time of year when Scotland's road users are at their highest risk of being killed or seriously injured.

It follows a campaign in May during which 121 drivers were reported for drink or drug-driving.

Chief superintendent Andy Edmonston, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: "It is disappointing that so many people made the wrong decision earlier this summer and were prepared to put themselves and every other road user at risk.

"I would urge all drivers not to make the same mistake and to remember that while there are many additional opportunities at this time of year to socialise and where alcohol may be available, the fact is that the effects of alcohol do not wear off immediately.

"Drivers must consider that even if you make alternative arrangements to get home after an event, you could be over the limit the next day, depending upon the amount you have had to drink.

"Our message is simple - the best approach is none."