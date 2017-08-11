News Stand: Viagogo victims' payout, Dutch egg scare

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, August 11.

The Daily Record reports that secondary ticketing site Viagogo have been forced to pay back more than £100,000 to Scottish customers.

The Scottish Sun leads on a case at the High Court in Glasgow involving an alleged five-year campaign of serious organised crime by nine men.

While The Times covers the supermarket scare after far more contaminated Dutch eggs went on sale in the UK than first thought.

The Scotsman leads on a report criticising Police Scotland as losing touch with the public amid stretched resources.

And The National reports on Damian Green slapping down Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson over her challenge on the party's immigration target.

Finally, The Press and Journal covers the legal victory of a group of sailors stranded in Scotland for nearly a year without pay.