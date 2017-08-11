Edinburgh and Glasgow airports record busiest months

Passenger numbers have soared at Scotland's two biggest terminals.

More than 1.4 million passengers passed through Edinburgh Airport. © STV

Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have both recorded their busiest months.

The 1,413,272 passengers at Edinburgh Airport made last month the busiest recorded at a Scottish airport.

Traveller figures were up 6.1% on the 1,332,282 in July 2016, the previous record month.

Meanwhile, Glasgow recorded 1,082,047 passengers in July, up 6.2% on the same period in 2016.

Glasgow's international traffic grew by 10.1% driven by demand for long-haul routes to destinations including Dubai, New York and Orlando, while EU-scheduled services were up 14%.

The passenger increase at Edinburgh Airport was due to a rise in both international and domestic travellers.

Chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, Gordon Dewar, said: "We are delighted to once again deliver the busiest ever month at a Scottish airport, highlighting the growing demand for flights into and out of Edinburgh Airport.

"And it's incredible to think it was only in July 2013 when we had our first million passenger month, so these latest figures demonstrate the phenomenal growth that we have achieved."

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: "July is traditionally our busiest period of the year as passengers head off on their summer holidays, but to record our busiest ever month in 51 years of operation is a significant achievement.

"Looking ahead, Ryanair will introduce a number of new winter services in September and October ."