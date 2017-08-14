Business output rising at fastest pace in three years

Businesses put growth down to stronger expansions in services and manufacturing sectors.

Private sector: Fastest growth in three years. © STV

Scotland's private sector is "moving up a gear" with output in July rising at the fastest pace in almost three years, according to a new report.

Businesses put the growth down to stronger expansions in both the services and manufacturing sectors.

The findings are contained in the Bank of Scotland's regional purchasing managers' index (PMI) for July.

The index, which produces a single-figure measure of the month-on-month change in combined manufacturing and services output, rose from 51.1 in June to 53.8 in July - the highest since October 2014.

The manufacturing sector registered strong growth in new orders, while new business in the service sector rose at a comparatively moderate rate, the report found.

Meanwhile job creation was at a 31-month high in the latest survey, signalling an expansion in the Scottish private sector workforce for the second month running.

Fraser Sime, regional director of Bank of Scotland commercial banking said: "July's survey results signalled the Scottish private sector moving up a gear, as the PMI posted its strongest result in 33 months.

"This good news was fuelled by the service sector returning to meaningful growth, alongside a faster increase in manufacturing output.

"Job creation remained positive for the second month running, with July marking the fastest expansion in employment in over two-and-a-half years. Employment growth was consistent across the manufacturing and service sectors."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.