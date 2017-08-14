News Stand: Wallaby colony killed, Lennon police probe

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, August 14.

#Scotpapers: Here are the front pages from across Scotland on August 14.

Catch up on the front pages from across the country on Monday, August 14.

The Daily Record has lead with a story about a wallaby colony on Loch Lomand who were "targeted by a heartless killer".

The Scottish Sun is covering a police investigation into Hibs manager, Neil Lennon, over alleged taunts towards Rangers fans.

The Press and Journal spoke about emergency services worries after radios went down, leaving crew with unreliable mobile signals during a fatal crash.

The Scottish Daily Mail is looking into the fly-tipping "epidemic" across Scotland, as locals are putting up with around 1000 illegal dumps per week.

The Scotsman looks at Alex Salmonds Fringe show where his guest, David Davis, told the crowd he was not consulted on a Brexit article which was "cleared" by himself.

And The Times Scotland looks at a split in the Conservative party over "rushed" Brexit plans.