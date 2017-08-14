Standard Life completes £11bn merger as 800 jobs axed

The deal with Aberdeen Asset Management has created Europe's second biggest fund manager.

Standard Life: Management hailed merger as 'beginning of a new chapter' (file pic). PA

Standard Life has merged with rival Aberdeen Asset Management in an £11bn deal, creating Europe's second biggest fund manager.

The merger, which will cost 800 jobs, has been hailed as the "beginning of a new chapter" for the two Scottish firms.

The newly formed company, Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA), will have assets totalling £670bn.

The merger was agreed in March and is expected to save around £200m, partly by slashing SLA's 9000-strong global workforce by almost 10% cut over the next three years.

Former Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch now co-chief executive with former Aberdeen chief Martin Gilbert, said: "Today marks the culmination of many months of hard work and preparation by our business and the beginning of a new chapter in our history."

Standard Life Aberdeen will have offices in 50 cities around the world, with clients in 80 countries.