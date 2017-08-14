STV reveals ITV's Simon Pitts as new chief executive

Rob Woodward is leaving the role to seek 'fresh challenges' later this year.

Simon Pitts: Future STV chief executive. ITV

STV has announced its new chief executive ahead of the departure of Rob Woodward.

ITV's Simon Pitts is expected to take the helm at the Glasgow-based broadcaster in January 2018.

Mr Woodward announced in April that he would be leaving the company after ten years to seek "fresh challenges".

The broadcaster said it had undertaken a "thorough and rigorous search" for its new chief executive.

Mr Pitts said: "I have got to know STV well during my time at ITV and I'm excited by the opportunity to lead a company with such a strong brand and relationship with its audience.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone at STV to make the most of its great potential in the future."

The 42-year-old is currently ITV's managing director of online, pay TV, interactive and technology.

STV chairwoman Baroness Margaret Ford said: "Simon's sector experience, drive and track record in delivering strategic change make him an ideal candidate to lead STV's next phase of growth.

"I am looking forward to working with him."